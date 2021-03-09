Advertisement

Notre Dame hopes positive momentum from FSU win turns into ACC Tournament run

Notre Dame practiced Monday afternoon in Greensboro, and the Irish are feeling pretty good.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Mar. 8, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just a few days after Notre Dame’s first win over a ranked opponent in 1,200 days, the Irish have already started preparations for the ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame did not trail for one second against Florida State, who was the top ranked team in the ACC prior to their 83-73 loss at the hands of the Domers.

Irish head coach Mike Brey knows the win was big. Notre Dame had snapped it’s four game losing streak and beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2017. Brey thinks the win will give the team some positive momentum in the ACC Tournament.

“I just think maybe Saturday gives them some life to feel we can get on a run,” Breys said. “If you don’t get Saturday, as the leader, you’re really trying to sell and come up with stuff and it’s hard. I thought they needed to see themselves, remind them what they did so we come in feeling good.”

How well will the Irish play in the ACC Tournament. That is the question.

Notre Dame squares up with Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

That will be a 7 PM tip on the ACC Network.

