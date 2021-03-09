Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as her father, grandfather and great-grandfather!

“Completely unplanned.”

That’s how Joseph Vaughn and his father Thomas Vaughn describe the birth of his daughter Aspen who is now the fourth generation in the Vaughn family to have a March 7th birthday.

“I know how much it meant to my father and to my grandfather, his father. It’s just one hundred percent speechless. I can’t describe how I feel. It’s an amazing, amazing feeling,” Joseph said.

After surpassing the original due date, Joseph and his wife Ashli wanted to wait to be induced to see what would happen.

“To have her come on her own on my birthday, I broke down. I was crying like a baby. I was so happy,” Joseph said.

The birthday trend started with great-grandfather James Vaughn, then Thomas 26 years later, then Joseph 30 years later and now Aspen another 30 years later.

“Never thought it’d be four generations when it was three before. Then we looked up the statistics today and there’s only seven known, ever, four generations on the same day. Now here we are making it the eighth,” Thomas said.

Joseph says the family shared breakfast together each birthday at the Plaza Restaurant in Niles, and he hopes to carry on birthday traditions with the newest member of the Vaughn family. “It was an awesome family tradition that I loved dearly when I was young. I know creating the same thing with my father and my daughter now is going to be even more special. Just wish grandpa was here.”

