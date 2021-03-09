New online platform helps Hoosiers find work

Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new online platform to help Hoosiers who are out of work right now or for those looking for a change.

Hoosier Talent Network helps connect employers with workers.

And get this: it currently has more than 100,000 job openings listed.

When you upload your resume and create a profile, the program will match you to available positions that reflect your current skills.

The openings cover a wide variety of occupations and skill levels.

To explore your options, just head to the state’s website.

