Advertisement

New online platform helps Hoosiers find work

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new online platform to help Hoosiers who are out of work right now or for those looking for a change.

Hoosier Talent Network helps connect employers with workers.

And get this: it currently has more than 100,000 job openings listed.

When you upload your resume and create a profile, the program will match you to available positions that reflect your current skills.

The openings cover a wide variety of occupations and skill levels.

To explore your options, just head to the state’s website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The Navarre Hospitality Group is in the process of acquiring Hensell's Oaken Bucket.
Navarre Hospitality Group acquiring Hensell’s Oaken Bucket

Latest News

Statewide, 628 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 593 more cases Tuesday
Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
Elkhart man wanted for murder caught in Tennessee
Indiana state parks hiring summer workers
Indiana state parks hiring summer workers
Indiana police reform bill sails through Senate committee