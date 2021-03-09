Advertisement

Michigan reports 29* more COVID-19 deaths, 954 more cases Tuesday

There have been 15,699 deaths and 598,968 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 29* more COVID-19 deaths and 954 more cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced include 8 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths and 1,960* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (03/08/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, March 6th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 980 per day.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths and 1,486 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 37* more coronavirus deaths and 1,526 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 29 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 1,536 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 220 (+0) deaths and 11,782 (+27) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 65 (+1) deaths and 4,121 (+21) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 86 (+1) deaths and 4,828 (+19) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

