Medical Moment: Direct carotid puncture saves stroke patients

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Time is critical when someone is having a stroke.

But now, researchers are looking at another option for removing dangerous clots.

Drugs to break up the clot that is stopping blood flow must be administered within four and a half hours, because clot removal has a 24-hour window.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, neurosurgeons are studying an old approach for some patients.

The doctor says surgeons try traditional clot removal for about 15 minutes, and if a patient’s anatomy makes access too difficult, they switch to the direct punch.

He says other hospitals with large neurosurgery departments are also using the technique.

