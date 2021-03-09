Lakeshore announces Danny Thompson as the school’s new head football coach

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Lakeshore High School announced on Monday they’ve hired Danny Thompson as the school’s new head football coach. Thompson will replace the legendary Denny Dock.

New Story: Lancers Announce New Head Football Coach https://t.co/cEtfZuEVY3 — LHS Athletics (@LHSLancerSports) March 8, 2021

Thompson grew up in Middleville, Michigan. He was the offensive coordinator at Middleville High School since 2018. He graduated from Kornapple Kellogg High School in 2005. He went on to play football at Olivet College.

“I am truly excited to bring my knowledge of football to Stevensville and even more excited to build long lasting relationships with the student athletes and the community members,” Thompson said in a press release on school’s website. “The traditions and expectations of Lancer Football will not change, but grow, as I bring my enthusiasm, work ethic and diverse coaching philosophy to this community. My promise to the Lakeshore community is I will always lead as a role model, parental figure, mentor, and a teacher. My commitment to our students and athletes will be unmatched, as we prepare them for their future endeavors.”

