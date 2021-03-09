Advertisement

Indiana reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 593 more cases Tuesday

Statewide, 628 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 628 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 22 more COVID-19 deaths and 593 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 628 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,335 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 668,308 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 480 new cases were reported. 635 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 879 new cases were reported. 730 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 962 new cases were reported. 692 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 786 new cases were reported. 731 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 30,457 (+44) cases and 520 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,570 (+23) cases and 420 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,858 (+9) cases and 201 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,615 (+15) cases and 111 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,465 (+8) cases and 105 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,427 (+1) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,901 (+0) cases and 51 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,801 (+1) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,079 (+0) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The Navarre Hospitality Group is in the process of acquiring Hensell's Oaken Bucket.
Navarre Hospitality Group acquiring Hensell’s Oaken Bucket

Latest News

Health officials are urging caution as states begin to ease their virus restrictions. (Source:...
Health officials urge caution as states ease restrictions
Coronavirus in Michigan
Case of virus variant from South Africa detected in Michigan
Parents have concerns over the safety of in-person schooling.
Black families wary of sending children back to in-person school
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break, CDC says, fearing another surge