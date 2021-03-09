Advertisement

Indiana police reform bill sails through Senate committee

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A bipartisan bill aimed at increasing police accountability and enacting criminal justice reform advanced to the full Indiana Senate after lawmakers unanimously approved the measure in a committee vote Tuesday.

House Bill 1006, passed unanimously by the Indiana House last month, includes provisions for mandatory de-escalation training, misdemeanor penalties for officers who turn off body cameras with intent to conceal, and bans on chokeholds in certain circumstances.

If adopted, the bill will also establish a procedure for the law enforcement training board to decertify officers who commit misconduct, and would ease the sharing of employment records between police departments, thus helping to stop “wandering officers” from moving jobs.

