Advertisement

Garza repeats as Big Ten player of year; Howard top coach

Michigan’s Hunter Dickson is newcomer of the year.
Big Ten basketball logo
Big Ten basketball logo(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa’s Luka Garza is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten for the second year in a row and Michigan’s Juwan Howard is coach of the year. Garza won a split vote with Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu after being a unanimous pick in 2020. Garza and Dosunmu were unanimous choices for for spots on the AP’s All-Big Ten team in voting of 15 media members. Joining Garza and Dosunmu on the first team are Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell. Michigan’s Hunter Dickson is newcomer of the year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The Navarre Hospitality Group is in the process of acquiring Hensell's Oaken Bucket.
Navarre Hospitality Group acquiring Hensell’s Oaken Bucket

Latest News

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) comes from behind to block the shot of Wisconsin forward Aleem...
Former local high school basketball star Jaden Ivey named to Big Ten All-Freshman team
Bears place franchise tag on star receiver Allen Robinson
South Bend Cubs to host job fair
Hubb scored 22 of Notre Dame’s 51 points on Wednesday night.
Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski bring home ACC honors