Garza repeats as Big Ten player of year; Howard top coach

Iowa’s Luka Garza is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten for the second year in a row and Michigan’s Juwan Howard is coach of the year. Garza won a split vote with Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu after being a unanimous pick in 2020. Garza and Dosunmu were unanimous choices for for spots on the AP’s All-Big Ten team in voting of 15 media members. Joining Garza and Dosunmu on the first team are Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell. Michigan’s Hunter Dickson is newcomer of the year.

