Fairfield Athletic Director Mark Hofer to retire at end of the school year
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fairfield Falcons athletic director Mark Hofer will retire at the end of the school year. Fairfield Community Schools announced the news on Facebook.
Hofer is a Fairfield graduate and his first job out of school was at his alma mater. He left Fairfield for a few years before he returned to Fairfield in 1997. He took the job as the athletic director and has held that title for the last 24 years.
