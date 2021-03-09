Fairfield Athletic Director Mark Hofer to retire at end of the school year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fairfield Falcons athletic director Mark Hofer will retire at the end of the school year. Fairfield Community Schools announced the news on Facebook.

Hofer is a Fairfield graduate and his first job out of school was at his alma mater. He left Fairfield for a few years before he returned to Fairfield in 1997. He took the job as the athletic director and has held that title for the last 24 years.

