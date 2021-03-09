Advertisement

Fairfield Athletic Director Mark Hofer to retire at end of the school year

Fairfield Community Schools announced the news on Facebook.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fairfield Falcons athletic director Mark Hofer will retire at the end of the school year. Fairfield Community Schools announced the news on Facebook.

We are at once delighted and disheartened to announce that Mark Hofer will retire at the end of the 2020 - 2021 school...

Posted by Fairfield Community Schools on Monday, March 8, 2021

Hofer is a Fairfield graduate and his first job out of school was at his alma mater. He left Fairfield for a few years before he returned to Fairfield in 1997. He took the job as the athletic director and has held that title for the last 24 years.

