Elkhart man wanted for murder caught in Tennessee

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man wanted for murder has been arrested in Tennessee.

Last month Elkhart police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of South Main Street.

When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Shamar Barnes with multiple gunshot wounds.

Barnes was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Darius Thomas, 26, was charged in his death and officials issued a warrant for his arrest.

Thomas is being held in Tennessee. No word on when he’ll be transferred back to Indiana.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.