Elkhart man wanted for murder caught in Tennessee
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man wanted for murder has been arrested in Tennessee.
Last month Elkhart police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Shamar Barnes with multiple gunshot wounds.
Barnes was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Darius Thomas, 26, was charged in his death and officials issued a warrant for his arrest.
Thomas is being held in Tennessee. No word on when he’ll be transferred back to Indiana.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.