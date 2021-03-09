Advertisement

Elkhart man wanted for murder caught in Tennessee

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man wanted for murder has been arrested in Tennessee.

Last month Elkhart police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of South Main Street.

When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Shamar Barnes with multiple gunshot wounds.

Barnes was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Darius Thomas, 26, was charged in his death and officials issued a warrant for his arrest.

Thomas is being held in Tennessee. No word on when he’ll be transferred back to Indiana.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
The Navarre Hospitality Group is in the process of acquiring Hensell's Oaken Bucket.
Navarre Hospitality Group acquiring Hensell’s Oaken Bucket

Latest News

Statewide, 628 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 593 more cases Tuesday
Indiana state parks hiring summer workers
Indiana state parks hiring summer workers
New online platform helps Hoosiers find work
New online platform helps Hoosiers find work
Indiana police reform bill sails through Senate committee