Darden Elementary students ‘Tap into Learning’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Darden Elementary School hosted a “Tap into Learning” celebration.

Students and teachers at Darden have spent the past three weeks tapping sugar maple trees behind the school.

Today, the students shared information about their classrooms’ sap collections and syrup ratios.

Some students said making their own syrup turned out to be a very cool project.

“The coolness is that you get to make it yourself. You get to see all the sap, and you get to just see it cook. And we only got 11 bottles, so at least you get to taste it,” says fifth grader Owen Thompson.

The students also got to enjoy French toast and kettle corn as part of today’s celebration.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.