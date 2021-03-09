Case of virus variant from South Africa detected in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The first known case of a new variant of the coronavirus has been reported in Michigan, in a boy living in Jackson County.

The strain, first detected in South Africa, is believed to be more infectious. It shares some mutations with a more easily spread variant that was first identified in Britain.

The state said late Monday an investigation is underway to determine the boy’s close contacts.

There’s no indication the variant found in South Africa is more deadly or causes more severe illness. But higher transmission rates could increase hospitalizations and deaths should new variants spread widely.

