Case of virus variant from South Africa detected in Michigan

Coronavirus in Michigan
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The first known case of a new variant of the coronavirus has been reported in Michigan, in a boy living in Jackson County.

The strain, first detected in South Africa, is believed to be more infectious. It shares some mutations with a more easily spread variant that was first identified in Britain.

The state said late Monday an investigation is underway to determine the boy’s close contacts.

There’s no indication the variant found in South Africa is more deadly or causes more severe illness. But higher transmission rates could increase hospitalizations and deaths should new variants spread widely.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

