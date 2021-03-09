Advertisement

Breeder creates snake covered in smiley face emojis

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – S-s-s-say cheese.

A snake was bred with three smiley faces on it.

The breeder says it happened by accident.

Justin Kobylka was trying to achieve a specific color pattern, but instead, the lavender albino piebald ball python’s markings ended up looking like emoji smiley faces

Unique patterns on snakes can occur naturally due to recessive gene mutations, but snakes like Kobylka’s would not likely be found in nature.

In the end, the breeder is the one with a big smile on his face.

Kobylka’s “happy” accident sold for around $6,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash
Edwardsburg Public Schools
Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
What’s good here in Michiana? How about a newborn girl in Niles who shares the same birthday as...
Newborn girl is 4th generation in her family with same birthday
The Navarre Hospitality Group is in the process of acquiring Hensell's Oaken Bucket.
Navarre Hospitality Group acquiring Hensell’s Oaken Bucket

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
Case of virus variant from South Africa detected in Michigan
A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey is accused of steeling several dozen chain saws and...
Amtrak worker accused of stealing, selling 77 chain saws
Meghan Markle was treated poorly by the British press, some have observed.
Meghan’s racism claims come as no surprise to Black Britons
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Parents have concerns over the safety of in-person schooling.
Black families wary of sending children back to in-person school