Bears place franchise tag on star receiver Allen Robinson

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears have placed the franchise tag on star receiver Allen Robinson, setting up a potential messy situation with their most consistent playmaker on offense. The sides have until July 15 to reach a multiyear deal. Otherwise, he would play next season for approximately $16.4 million assuming he signs. Robinson agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract when he joined Chicago in 2018 after playing his first four seasons in Jacksonville. He is coming off one of his best seasons. Robinson caught a career-high 102 passes. And his 1,250 yards were second only to the 1,400 he had with the Jaguars in his 2015 Pro Bowl season.

