Allen agrees to new deal to stay with Hoosiers through 2027

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana coach Tom Allen has agreed to a restructured contract that will keep him with the Hoosiers through the 2027 season. The new deal will play Allen an average of $4.9 million over the next seven seasons. Allen initially agreed to an extension in December 2019 after leading the Hoosiers to their first bowl game in three seasons. That contract added another year to the contract each season Indiana makes the postseason. Allen was named Big Ten coach of the year last season after leading the Hoosiers to a 6-1 mark and the No. 12 ranking in the final poll.

