The 60s Make Their Return to Michiana Monday

Sunshine with a southerly breeze will warm Michiana into the lower 60s. A few more chances to hit the 60s this week before shower chances come back into the forecast. Find out when you need that umbrella in the First Alert Forecast.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: Waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 in some places. Mostly sunny and warming up very quickly in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 60s for the first time since November 20th, 2020. High of 64.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another very mild evening with a few clouds hanging around. Low of 43.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day with temperatures again getting up into the lower to middle 60s by the early afternoon. High if 64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with more clouds moving in throughout the day. Scattered showers will be likely by the afternoon and evening. The warm air will remain in place and it will be breezy. Winds from the South at 15-25 miles per hour with winds gusting to 40 miles per hour. High if 60.

LONGE RANGE: More rain will likely fall throughout the day on Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times with showers lingering into Friday. Rainfall totals by the end of the week could top out between 1.5 and 2 inches. After the soggy second half of the week, we will be left mild and dry into the weekend with temperatures in the middle 40s.More chances for some showers come in by the beginning of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, March 8TH 2021

Sunday’s High: 49

Sunday’s Low: 16

Precipitation: 0.00″

