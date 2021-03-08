St. Joseph County 4-H Fair ready to return this summer

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair’s organizers have planned “a great celebration” for this summer after the 2020 fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair:

2020 was the year of change, and unknown. 2021 brings hope, and the return of many family favorite traditions. The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair is one such family tradition ready to return!

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair is ready to celebrate their 96th fair, and we have a great celebration planned for everyone complete with memory making, and $5 ADMISSION! That’s right, admission to the fair is just $5. Children 8 years old and younger are still free.

Plans are underway to offer 9 days of safe family friendly fun for everyone. Eat and shop with our food and trade vendors, view hundreds of projects from 4-H youth members, watch a variety of livestock shows, visit the midway full of thrill seeking adventures, and check out our FREE daily entertainment.

What better way to kick off your summer than planning to attend the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair! Make plans to join us July 2nd - 10th 2021. Summer starts here!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.