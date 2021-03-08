Advertisement

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair ready to return this summer

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair’s organizers have planned “a great celebration” for this summer after the 2020 fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair:

2020 was the year of change, and unknown. 2021 brings hope, and the return of many family favorite traditions. The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair is one such family tradition ready to return!

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair is ready to celebrate their 96th fair, and we have a great celebration planned for everyone complete with memory making, and $5 ADMISSION! That’s right, admission to the fair is just $5. Children 8 years old and younger are still free.

Plans are underway to offer 9 days of safe family friendly fun for everyone. Eat and shop with our food and trade vendors, view hundreds of projects from 4-H youth members, watch a variety of livestock shows, visit the midway full of thrill seeking adventures, and check out our FREE daily entertainment.

What better way to kick off your summer than planning to attend the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair! Make plans to join us July 2nd - 10th 2021. Summer starts here!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest outside Humane Society of Southwest Michigan
Protest outside Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan
Authorities responded to a SWAT situation
Authorities are investigating a South Bend SWAT situation
St. Joseph County Dems host drive-thru vote
St. Joseph County Democratic Party hosts drive-thru vote
Anthony Garcia
K9 sniffs out 30 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
After living outside chained-up in both the heat and the cold, 8-year-old Kane has now spent...
Dog spends 311 days at shelter, waiting for forever home

Latest News

The History Museum in South Bend is honoring the lives of eight women who created major...
International Women’s Day at The History Museum
Brides in Michiana were able to plan for their big day at the 36th annual Bridal Spectacular.
Annual Bridal Spectacular helps Michiana brides plan their big day
Brides in Michiana were able to plan for their big day at the 36th annual Bridal Spectacular.
Bridal Spectacular - clipped version
Sun and warmth the next few days
A few 60° days to start the week