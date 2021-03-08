Prentiss Hubb reaches 1,000 points

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s Basketball honored their seniors on Saturday afternoon.

But it was a member of the junior class who made history during the Fighting Irish upset over Florida State.

Prentiss Hubb officially joined the 1,000 point club in the second half on Saturday with a layup.

Hubb became the 65th player in Notre Dame history to reach the milestone and the 24th under head coach Mike Brey.

“One thing about him is that he is a game and loves to compete and he believes,” Brey said. “I think at times he’s had to force some plays that maybe don’t look pretty or beautiful for us. But I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt because he’s unafraid.”

The guard finished with 22 points on the day, surpassing 20 points for the fifth time this season.

Brey is proud of Hubb and the entire team for bouncing back after a tough week.

“I would say just how they spoke to each other in huddles,” Brey said. “You know we’re going to finish this one. We’re finishing this one. Great determination after not being able to do that a couple of places to learn and do it. When young people kind of learn and then do it you know it’s really gratifying to watch.”

Hubb and the Irish will be in Greensboro this week looking to make an ACC Tournament run.

Up first, Notre Dame takes on Wake Forest at 7 on Tuesday on the ACC Network.

