PHM employees start receiving COVID vaccines

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn Harris Madison school employees are receiving their COVID vaccines today.

More than 1,000 shots were provided from the Meijer vaccine clinic.

There were about 300 doses left over from today, so Penn is reaching out to neighboring districts, including School City of Mishawaka, to make plans to get their employees vaccinated as well.

“We are thrilled to have this great partnership with Meijer. We are going to have over 700 of our employees vaccinated today so we are really thrilled with that. We are also going to have an opportunity to share some of the neighboring school corporations to have their employees vaccinated as well. So reduces the risk of our employees catching coronavirus reduce the risk of transmitting so we can have just an absolutely phenomenal school experience for our students,” says PHM superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker.

There will also be a follow up clinic in the next two weeks so employees can get their second dose.

