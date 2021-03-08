Nik Djogo shines on Senior Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Notre Dame Fighting Irish sent their two seniors off in style on Saturday with a major upset win over Florida State.

One of those seniors wanted to make sure he brought his A-game.

Nik Djogo got the start yesterday for his 100th game as a member of the Fighting Irish.

He came out firing right out of the gate, scoring 8 of his 11 points in the first four and a half minutes of the game.

Djogo is the first Irish basketball player from Canada so the team honored him with the Canadian National Anthem pregame.

After Wednesday’s disappointing loss to NC State, Djogo says he texted the entire team to hold himself accountable.

“Wednesday night for me, I was really antsy,” Djogo said. “I was frustrated. I was complaining a lot. As a leader on this team and a guy who prides himself on putting the team first. I kind of felt embarrassed as to how I was treating things. So I first sent Coach Brey a text telling how that I got his back with everything going on and that we were going to come out fighting on Saturday. Then I just texted guys that the kind of team performance that I gave on Wednesday wasn’t something they would expect out of me and that I would change the way I approach the game Saturday and you know ended up doing that.”

Djogo and the Irish are in Greensboro preparing for the ACC Tournament.

They play Wake Forest on Tuesday.

