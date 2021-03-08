Navarre Hospitality Group acquiring Hensell’s Oaken Bucket

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A well-known river park restaurant is changing hands.

The Navarre Hospitality Group is in the process of acquiring the Oaken Bucket.

The current owner is retiring, but staff members can stay on if they desire.

The restaurant is off Ironwood at the St. Joe River, and the location was a big attraction to the new buyer.

“It’s just a great spot on the river. What strikes me about the Bucket is you know, you go there and sit on one of those patios, one of those decks outside and there’s no better place to enjoy a cold beverage. We’ve got lots of outdoor dining in our market but boy looking at the river sure beats standing in a parking lot,” says Kurt Janowsky, Navarre Hospitality Group.

The sale is expected to close in the middle of march.

It’s unclear if the restaurant will close or remain open during renovations.

