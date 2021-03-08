Mishawaka Utilities surprises employee fighting cancer with drive-by parade

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

Today, Mishawaka Utilities surprised a long time employee fighting cancer by holding a drive-by parade.

It happened Sunday morning, a day before employee Steve Whitfield was going to have surgery to remove a tumor. There to greet him were many of Whitfield’s coworkers in bucket trucks to wish him good luck.

Whitfield has been with Mishawaka Utilities for 32 years. He says when he woke up Sunday morning, he had no idea what was coming his way.

“I did have no idea this was all about to happen, but it was pretty awesome and it really made my day. Makes me feel a lot better about surgery tomorrow and look forward to getting back to work,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said he wants to thank Mishawaka Utilities for all the support and for his family who helped make it all happen.

