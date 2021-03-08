Advertisement

Mishawaka reopening old hospital building as addiction treatment center

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The old Saint Joseph Hospital near downtown Mishawaka is planning to re-open as a treatment center for people with drug and alcohol addictions.

The building on Fourth Street, which was purchased in 2019 by the Indiana Center for Recovery, is expected to house up to 35 patients.

The center will seek to fill 100 new healthcare positions.

Extensive renovation is currently underway, and the opening is anticipated sometime this spring.

