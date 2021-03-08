Advertisement

Michigan State beats No. 2 Michigan 70-64, boosts NCAA hopes

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Rocket Watts scored 21 points and Aaron Henry had 18 to lead Michigan State to a 70-64 victory over No. 2 Michigan on Sunday that seems to seal coach Tom Izzo’s 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.

The Spartans have won five of their last seven games, beating No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Illinois and their second-ranked rivals.

Michigan senior guard Eli Brooks hurt his left ankle early in the game at the Breslin Center and did not return in what potentially could be a problem going into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

