Michigan reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,960* more cases Monday

There have been 15,670 deaths and 598,014 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 15,670 deaths and 598,014 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 4 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,960* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (03/08/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, March 6th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 980 per day.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths and 1,486 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 37* more coronavirus deaths and 1,526 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 29 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 1,536 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 24* more coronavirus deaths and 1,067 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 12 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 220 (+0) deaths and 11,755 (+65) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 64 (+0) deaths and 4,100 (+21) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 85 (+0) deaths and 4,809 (+42) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

