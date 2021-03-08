Medical Moment: Cancer kids get up and go

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every year in the U.S., there are more than 15,000 children diagnosed with cancer, and many undergo toxic chemotherapy.

But new research is looking into ways to lessen long-term health effects of life-saving treatment.

Right now, there are as many as 240,000 survivors of childhood cancer.

Many are now young adults and may be struggling with long-term health effects of treatment.

As Martie Salt reports, researchers are now studying the benefits of exercise on this special group of survivors.

Researchers are also measuring the impact of exercise on mental health.

Sherman says the benefits of exercise on cancer patients have been well-documented in older adults, but this is one of the first times scientists are measuring the benefits in kids.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.