Advertisement

Medical Moment: Cancer kids get up and go

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every year in the U.S., there are more than 15,000 children diagnosed with cancer, and many undergo toxic chemotherapy.

But new research is looking into ways to lessen long-term health effects of life-saving treatment.

Right now, there are as many as 240,000 survivors of childhood cancer.

Many are now young adults and may be struggling with long-term health effects of treatment.

As Martie Salt reports, researchers are now studying the benefits of exercise on this special group of survivors.

Researchers are also measuring the impact of exercise on mental health.

Sherman says the benefits of exercise on cancer patients have been well-documented in older adults, but this is one of the first times scientists are measuring the benefits in kids.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest outside Humane Society of Southwest Michigan
Protest outside Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan
Authorities responded to a SWAT situation
Authorities are investigating a South Bend SWAT situation
Mishawaka Utilities surprises employee fighting cancer with drive-by parade
Mishawaka Utilities surprises employee fighting cancer with drive-by parade
Anthony Garcia
K9 sniffs out 30 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
St. Joseph County Dems host drive-thru vote
St. Joseph County Democratic Party hosts drive-thru vote

Latest News

The old Saint Joseph Hospital near downtown Mishawaka is planning to re-open as a treatment...
Mishawaka reopening old hospital building as addiction treatment center
Albertina didn’t sing the blues, and didn’t play the blues, yet all her world was basically a...
Remembering Albertina Wassenhove
The Navarre Hospitality Group is in the process of acquiring Hensell's Oaken Bucket.
Navarre Hospitality Group acquiring Hensell’s Oaken Bucket
The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in...
Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash