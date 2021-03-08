Advertisement

LGBTQ rights bill ignites debate over religious liberty

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out...
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out strongly against the Equality Act.(Source: KCNC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A bill that would extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people is a top priority of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress.

Yet as the Equality Act heads to the Senate after winning House approval, its prospects seem bleak — to a large extent because of opposition from conservative religious leaders.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Southern Baptist Convention have come out strongly against the act, saying it discriminates against people of faith and threatens religious liberty.

The bill would amend civil rights law to cover sexual orientation and gender identity, with protections for employment, housing, education and public accommodations such as restaurants, theaters, hotels, libraries and retail stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest outside Humane Society of Southwest Michigan
Protest outside Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan
Authorities responded to a SWAT situation
Authorities are investigating a South Bend SWAT situation
Mishawaka Utilities surprises employee fighting cancer with drive-by parade
Mishawaka Utilities surprises employee fighting cancer with drive-by parade
Anthony Garcia
K9 sniffs out 30 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
St. Joseph County Dems host drive-thru vote
St. Joseph County Democratic Party hosts drive-thru vote

Latest News

Looking at the total number of people vaccinated in Michiana.
Vaccine Tracker: Looking at dose supply and vaccination progress
The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
High court revives ex-student’s suit against Georgia college
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Credit card borrowing falls to lowest in level in 4 years
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Record credit card debt erased
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Big-time warm up today!