Investigation: Stopczynski was drunk at time of deadly crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The man killed in a head-on crash in St. Joseph County last month was drunk and had drugs in his system.

The accident investigation found Stephen Stopczynski’s BAC was 0.15, almost two times the legal limit.

Police say Stopczynski drove across the center line on Grant Road and crashed into an SUV, seriously injuring 13-year-old passenger Giuliana Mendez.

Mendez had to be airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital with a spinal injury.

Her mom and four siblings had minor injuries.

The crash was Stopcynski’s second of the day. He drove into a snowbank and got stuck that afternoon and had come back to get his car.

Tonight, both the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s and Sheriff’s offices tell us the investigation is over, and since the driver who caused the crash died, no criminal charges will be filed.

