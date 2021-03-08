International Women’s Day at The History Museum

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday is International Women’s Day, a time to celebrate the achievements of women from around the world.

The History Museum in South Bend is honoring the lives of eight women who created major milestones in our community.

Elizabeth Allen Fletcher was the first female African American lawyer in South Bend and the state of Indiana.

And Odie Mae Streets spent her career promoting racial understanding and cooperation in South Bend.

“It’s the perfect blend,” said Marilyn Thompson, director of marketing at The History Museum. “We celebrate International Women’s Day, but we also celebrate the local women who have done so much to make our community who we are today.”

You can learn more about the other incredible women who helped shape our community by visiting the Votes for Women exhibit at The History Museum.

