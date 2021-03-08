Advertisement

Indiana reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 480 more cases Monday

Statewide, 635 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5 more COVID-19 deaths and 480 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 635 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,315 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 667,736 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 879 new cases were reported. 730 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 962 new cases were reported. 692 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 786 new cases were reported. 731 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 582 new cases were reported. 765 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 30,414 (+53) cases and 520 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,548 (+13) cases and 420 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,850 (+12) cases and 201 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,600 (+0) cases and 111 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,457 (+1) cases and 105 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,426 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,902 (+2) cases and 51 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,800 (+1) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,078 (+0) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

