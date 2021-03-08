Advertisement

Indiana group asks US Supreme Court to hear mail voting suit

(WCAX)
By 16 News Now
Mar. 8, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A voting rights group is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider its lawsuit that aimed to make mail-in ballots available to all Indiana voters for last fall’s election.

Attorneys for the advocacy group Indiana Vote By Mail argue that the state law allowing no-excuse mail balloting by those ages 65 and older infringes on the constitutional rights of those younger.

Indiana’s mail-in voting law limits such ballot to those who meet several reasons, including traveling or working throughout Election Day voting hours.

An attorney for the group says voters between 18 and 64 are still seeing their constitutional rights violated.

