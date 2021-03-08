Advertisement

Elkhart County rolling out rent, utilities assistance program

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County is rolling out a rent and utilities assistance program to keep families in their homes.

It provides funding to help residents who are behind in their rent, utilities, and internet service payments.

Eligible households include renters who have experienced financial hardship amid the pandemic or those at risk of homelessness.

To apply, just visit the Elkhart County website.

