Edwardsburg Public Schools close after teachers have reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - While most students and staff in Michiana are starting their week back at school, Edwardsburg Public Schools are not after several teachers saw reactions from their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s been everything from nausea and vomiting, to fever, fatigue, a little bit of everything,” Superintendent Jim Knoll told 16 News Now.

Those symptoms forcing superintendent Jim Knowles to cancel class on Monday just two days after several school personnel were vaccinated.

“We didn’t have enough subs, we had a few too many who had symptoms,” Knolls says.

Knoll says he was well aware of what could happen if teachers were all vaccinated at once, which is why the district decided to spread things out.

“We just didn’t do all the teachers at once, we did some bus drivers, some maintenance people, some administrators, teachers,” Knoll says.

But despite the district’s unique approach, what Knoll thought could happen...did.

“We were trying to avoid this. We didn’t want to do all the teachers at once and then have the teachers be sick with some kind of complication, and then having to close school. Unfortunately, it did happen,” Knoll says.

Moving forward, Knoll says his focus is to continue the district’s effort to get all teachers and staff vaccinated, without having to cost students another day in the classroom.

“My hope is that everyone comes through well with their vaccinations, and over the next couple of Saturdays when we have them, complications are low and that we’re able to have school as normal,” Knoll says.

Edswardburg Public Schools fully expect to resume class on Tuesday as normal.

However, Knoll says there is another round of vaccinations scheduled for Saturday, March 13th. He says the district is considering a remote-learning day next Monday, or the possibility of closing school again but only if the district has too.

