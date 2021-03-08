Advertisement

Democrats push LGBTQ protections for Michigan

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Two Democratic state legislators say LGBTQ protections will be added to Michigan’s civil rights laws through the legislative process or voter approval.

Sen. Jeremy Moss and Rep Laurie Pohutsky are introducing legislation to add sexual orientation and gender identity or expression protections to Michigan law, 40 years after the Elliott-Laren Civil Rights Act was signed.

Meanwhile a ballot initiative that would meet the same goal could be put to voters in 2022.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the two Democratic state legislators at a news conference Monday saying they believe a majority of people in Michigan support the changes.

