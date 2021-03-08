Advertisement

Cubs, Sox to let some fans into stands as COVID numbers fall

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago’s two Major League Baseball teams will be allowed starting Opening Day to allow a limited number of fans in the stands.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that capacity for the Cubs at Wrigley Field and the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field will be set at 20%.

That translates to as many as 8,122 fans for White Sox home games and 8,274 fans at Wrigley Field.

Several teams around the country are making similar announcements as city officials say they are doing so because the number of COVID-19 cases have been dropping in recent weeks.

Fans weren’t allowed at any of the stadiums last season. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

