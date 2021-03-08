Colfax Ave closed starting Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, Colfax Avenue is closed for five weeks.

This is from Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard to Niles Avenue.

Crews are working on multiple construction projects, like installing a sanitary sewer line for the Commerce Center development.

Detours are Dr. Martin Luther King or Niles Avenue up to LaSalle Avenue.

Colfax is expected to reopen April 9.

