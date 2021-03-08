Advertisement

Big-time warm up today!

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WARM MUCH OF THE WEEK... An amazing warm up today...hitting 67 this afternoon, after a high of 49 on Sunday. And now that we’re in the warmer air, we should stay there through Thursday, before things go back the other way. Over the next 3 days, though, there will be more clouds than we had today...and there will be increasing chances for rain showers. It looks likely by Thursday, that we get some rain. As the chilly air returns, we could even see some flakes of snow by Saturday morning. There are signs as we head into NEXT weekend, that we turn even colder...

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly again late. Low: 39, Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sunshine and still rather warm. High: 64, Wind: S 9-18

Tuesday night: Variably cloudy and not as chilly. Low: 50

Wednesday: Variably cloudy...maybe a shower. High: 62

