Annual Bridal Spectacular helps Michiana brides plan their big day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brides in Michiana were able to plan for their big day at the 36th annual Bridal Spectacular.

“I think every little girl grows up dreaming of planning their wedding,” Bridal Spectacular Director Andrea Nissley said.

Brides in Michiana were able to make those dreams a reality today at the Bridal Spectacular in South Bend.

“They can see everything they need to see and talk to vendors from all over the industry starting with your florists all the way down to the final details like hair accessories and makeup artists,” Nissley said.

Brides were able to browse the vendors in one-hour increments throughout the Century Center, and Nissley says it feels good to see the event come to life, even in the midst of a pandemic.

“This is really one of the first big events that has happened here at the Century Center for the year, and it really feels nice to say that we’ve done really well and made this successful and safe for everyone,” Nissley said.

The wedding industry has taken a hard hit this past year and countless couples have been forced to replan their special day.

“Some of these vendors have had stuff canceled all the way from last year at this time, so to feel a little bit of normalcy coming back feels really, really good,” Nissley said.

Nissley says she was 5 years old when her mother started this show, and she considers her friends in the wedding industry like family.

“These people in this industry have become very near and dear to my heart,” Nissley said.

She says she loves getting to help brides plan both the big and small details of their weddings each year.

“To know that we had a little piece of these brides’ futures is pretty cool.”

If you missed this weekend’s Bridal Spectacular, you can still shop the vendors from the show here.

