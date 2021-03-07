Advertisement

St. Joseph County Dems host drive-thru vote

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, the St. Joseph County Democratic Party elected their Party Officers in a drive-thru vote.

Current Chair Stan Wruble was up against Dave Nufer and Former South Bend Common Council Member Oliver Davis for the head spot within the democratic party.

The votes were cast in a drive-thru format this year because of the pandemic.

The St. Joseph County Democratic Party counted the votes and announced the winners on Facebook live.

This afternoon we learned that Stan Wruble won the Party Chair position.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Garcia
K9 sniffs out 30 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
Dennis Dutoi, former HSSM Board President
Fmr. SW Michigan Humane Society president says ‘toxic work environment’ may have led to staff resignations
Humane Society Issues
Former VP talks about SW Michigan Humane Society problems
“Legal” drug dealing was a $341-million business in Michigan in 2020.
Communities benefitting from $341 million in marijuana sales

Latest News

Protest outside Humane Society of Southwest Michigan
Protest outside Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan
Authorities responded to a SWAT situation
Authorities are investigating a South Bend SWAT situation
An Illinois man has been arrested in La Porte County after a car chase with police.
Man arrested in La Porte County following car chase
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of...
2nd Chance: Sparky