St. Joseph County Dems host drive-thru vote

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, the St. Joseph County Democratic Party elected their Party Officers in a drive-thru vote.

Current Chair Stan Wruble was up against Dave Nufer and Former South Bend Common Council Member Oliver Davis for the head spot within the democratic party.

The votes were cast in a drive-thru format this year because of the pandemic.

The St. Joseph County Democratic Party counted the votes and announced the winners on Facebook live.

This afternoon we learned that Stan Wruble won the Party Chair position.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.