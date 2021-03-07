Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Indiana Boys Sectional Championships
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from Boys Sectional Championships on March 6.
Class 4A:
Michigan City Sectional
Riley 47- Adams 43
Elkhart Sectional
Elkhart 49 - Penn 34
Chesteron Sectional
Valparaiso 59 - Portage 53
Class 3A:
Washington Sectional
St. Joseph 60 - John Glenn 56
West Noble Sectional
Northwood 46 - West Noble 40
New Prairie Sectional
New Prairie 56 - Hanover Central 40
Calumet Sectional
Hammond 84 - Calumet 53
Class 2A:
North Judson Sectional
Boone Grove 53 - North Judson 39
Westview Sectional
Churubusco 49 - Eastside 41
Delphi Sectional
Rochester 53 - Lewis Cass 50
Class 1A:
Culver Sectional
Triton 59 - Argos 43
Bethany Christian Sectional
Fremont 69 - Elkhart Christian 45
