Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Indiana Boys Sectional Championships

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from Boys Sectional Championships on March 6.

Class 4A:

Michigan City Sectional

Riley 47- Adams 43

Elkhart Sectional

Elkhart 49 - Penn 34

Chesteron Sectional

Valparaiso 59 - Portage 53

Class 3A:

Washington Sectional

St. Joseph 60 - John Glenn 56

West Noble Sectional

Northwood 46 - West Noble 40

New Prairie Sectional

New Prairie 56 - Hanover Central 40

Calumet Sectional

Hammond 84 - Calumet 53

Class 2A:

North Judson Sectional

Boone Grove 53 - North Judson 39

Westview Sectional

Churubusco 49 - Eastside 41

Delphi Sectional

Rochester 53 - Lewis Cass 50

Class 1A:

Culver Sectional

Triton 59 - Argos 43

Bethany Christian Sectional

Fremont 69 - Elkhart Christian 45

