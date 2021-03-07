Advertisement

Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against COVID-19 rules

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they’re not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Garcia
K9 sniffs out 30 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Roundball Roundup: Hoosier Hysteria continues for sectional semis
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
Humane Society Issues
Former VP talks about SW Michigan Humane Society problems
Authorities responded to a SWAT situation
Authorities are investigating a South Bend SWAT situation

Latest News

Girls on the Run Michiana is back this spring, coaches were able to pick up everything they...
Girls on the Run Michiana one step closer to spring season
Protest outside Humane Society of Southwest Michigan
Protest outside Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan
St. Joseph County Dems host drive-thru vote
St. Joseph County Democratic Party hosts drive-thru vote
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death