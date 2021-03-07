Protest outside Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - People drove past in protest outside the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan on Saturday after the resignations of several employees, including the shelter’s executive director, Jill Svoboda.

Residents wanted to show their disapproval with how business is now allegedly being run at the humane society. The shelter is in the middle of a week-long shutdown after the executive director and almost all of her staff parted ways last weekend.

“The animals need their trusted caregivers back. We, the community, need our peace of mind back. There are former board members who are willing to step in to make this right,” said protester Shannon White.

A former board president for the shelter says a toxic work environment may be behind the resignations. Current humane society board president Ron Klemm claims there were irregularities in day-to-day operations that concerned him enough to contact police.

