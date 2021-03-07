Advertisement

No. 14 Creighton beats Butler without suspended McDermott

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Marcus Zegarowski matched his career high with 32 points and No. 14 Creighton closed a difficult week off the court with a 93-73 victory over Butler.

The Bluejays won for the first time in three games.

They did it without head coach Greg McDermott, who is suspended indefinitely for making racially insensitive remarks to his team following a Feb. 27 loss.

Assistant coach Alan Huss served as interim head coach.

Chuck Harris had a career-high 29 points to lead the Bulldogs, and Bryce Golden matched his career best with 19.

3/6/2021 7:44:56 PM (GMT -5:00)

