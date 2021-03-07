Advertisement

Gourde helps Lightning rally for 6-3 victory over Blackhawks

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Yanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each scored a power-play goal in the second period, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3.

Pat Maroon added his 100th career goal in the third period, giving Tampa Bay a season-high four goals with the man advantage.

Gourde finished with two goals and two assists, and Alex Killorn scored for the third straight game.

The Lightning improved to 3-0-1 on their season-long six-game trip and stretched their point streak to a season-high eight games.

They took two of three in the series between Central Division contenders.

3/7/2021 5:20:33 PM (GMT -5:00)

