Gourde helps Lightning rally for 6-3 victory over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) - Yanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each scored a power-play goal in the second period, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3.

Pat Maroon added his 100th career goal in the third period, giving Tampa Bay a season-high four goals with the man advantage.

Gourde finished with two goals and two assists, and Alex Killorn scored for the third straight game.

The Lightning improved to 3-0-1 on their season-long six-game trip and stretched their point streak to a season-high eight games.

They took two of three in the series between Central Division contenders.

3/7/2021 5:20:33 PM (GMT -5:00)