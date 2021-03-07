Advertisement

Girls on the Run Michiana one step closer to spring season

Girls on the Run Michiana is back this spring, coaches were able to pick up everything they...
Girls on the Run Michiana is back this spring, coaches were able to pick up everything they need for this season Saturday afternoon.(Carly Miller)
By Carly Miller and Monica Murphy
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Girls on the Run Michiana is back this spring.

Saturday afternoon coaches picked up materials for the season.

The 8-week program offers emotional support and physical activity for girls throughout Michiana, and this year’s 55 teams will be spread out across 35 school locations and 7 park locations.

“Through a curriculum-base that uses running to make it fun for the girls and the secret behind that is that they don’t know they are conditioning for a 5K. They are playing games and running and learning lessons on how to be a strong young woman,” said Administrative Assistant, Jody Julian.

After the pandemic cut last year’s season short, the executive director says this is a great opportunity for girls in our community.

“It’s been a really hard year for everybody, and this is a chance for them to get together with that support from mentor coaches and to be with other girls in an outdoor, socially distanced environment. And it’s an opportunity for every girl to come and participate...I am looking forward to seeing the smiles on the girls faces as they have an opportunity to reconnect,” said GOTR Michiana Executive Director Amy Collier.

There will also be 35 mini 5K’s at the end of the season.

There is still time to get involved, and Girls on the Run is waiving its registration fee this season!

Just click here to visit their website to register.

