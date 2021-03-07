Authorities are investigating a South Bend SWAT situation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday afternoon, authorities responded to a SWAT situation in the 1600 block of North Adams Street in South Bend.

In a statement, the South Bend Police Department said, “Around 2:30 p.m. our strategic Focus Unit was Investigating a warrant which lead to a vehicle pursuit where the suspect got away. Further info lead officers to an address in 1600 block of north Adams. Officers obtained a search warrant and swat was activated.”

Authorities worked for several hours to get the suspect out of the house.

While 16 News Now was on scene, the suspect was caught and arrested.

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.