Authorities are investigating a South Bend SWAT situation

Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday afternoon, authorities responded to a SWAT situation in the 1600 block of North Adams Street in South Bend.

In a statement, the South Bend Police Department said, “Around 2:30 p.m. our strategic Focus Unit was Investigating a warrant which lead to a vehicle pursuit where the suspect got away. Further info lead officers to an address in 1600 block of north Adams. Officers obtained a search warrant and swat was activated.”

Authorities worked for several hours to get the suspect out of the house.

While 16 News Now was on scene, the suspect was caught and arrested.

