ShamRock & Roll First Fridays event helps support local businesses

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early this year with a ShamRock & Roll First Fridays event.

Because of Covid, the Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Paddy Party were cancelled.

Even though this event was a scaled-backed experience, people still had a great time.

“People have been really happy that we are still doing things. The businesses are happy we are still doing things. People are coming downtown and making memories and checking out businesses. So we are still living life, but just doing things differently,” said Director of Marketing & Events Kylie Carter.

Several businesses offered Irish food, drink specials and discounts.

“Thankfully we have been super busy and everyone treats us very well on First Fridays. Right now we are running a few specials that are our popular dishes and we are running ten percent off like most of our food,” said Manager at Fiddler’s Hearth Erin Crane.

“Another side benefit is people are able to check out food and places they didn’t know existed before,” Carter said.

Over the last year, First Fridays has found creative ways to support local businesses.

“We also have our TakeOut 25 Campaign going on right now. We just launched that last week. We are encouraging people to spend 25 dollars a week in carry out from downtown businesses and it will have a huge economic impact for them,” Carter said.

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, head downtown, enjoy a good meal, and know that you are making an impact right here in South Bend.

