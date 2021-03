Roundball Roundup: Hoosier Hysteria continues for sectional semis

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Here are the scores from sectional semifinals in Indiana and Michigan games from March 5.

Class 4A

Michigan City Sectional

Riley, 91, Michigan City, 76

Adams, 68, Mishawaka, 60

Elkhart Sectional

Penn, 45, Northridge, 40

Elkhart, 59, Warsaw, 57

Class 3A

New Prairie Sectional

Hanover Central, 58, Kankakee Valley, 36

New Prairie, 89, River Forest, 35

SB Washington Sectional

John Glenn, 56, Washington, 29

St. Joseph, 53, Marian, 45

West Noble Sectional

West Noble, 61, Lakeland, 53

NorthWood, 47, Wawasee, 46

Class 2A

Whiting Sectional

MC Marquette, 85, Whiting, 50

Bowman Academy, 52, Illiana Christian, 47

North Judson Sectional

Boone Grove, 47, South Central, 42

North Judson, 63, LaVille, 50

Westview Sectional

Eastside, 50, Bremen, 34

Churubusco, 45, Central Noble, 40

Delphi Sectional

Lewis Cass, 67, Rensselaer Central, 56

Rochester, 52, North Newton, 35

Class 1A

Culver Sectional

Argos, 30, Culver, 21

Triton, 59, Oregon-Davis, 41

Bethany Christian Sectional

Elkhart Christian, 70, Bethany Christian, 61 - OT

Fremont, 60, Lakewood Park, 44

North Miami Sectional

Southwood, 93, North Miami, 19

Lakeland Christian, 60, Northfield, 47

Michigan Boys

Coloma, 61, Martin, 48

Dowagiac, 55, Cassopolis, 45

Eau Claire, 68, Three Oaks River Valley, 64

Three Rivers, 52, Niles, 35

Brandywine, 58, Comstock, 47

Watervliet, 61, Gobles, 36

