Jack Nolan calls final Notre Dame home game

Saturday marked the end of an era for Notre Dame Athletics. Jack Nolan called his final home...
Saturday marked the end of an era for Notre Dame Athletics. Jack Nolan called his final home game inside of Purcell Pavilion.(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday marked the end of an era for Notre Dame Athletics. Jack Nolan called his final home game inside of Purcell Pavilion.

The legendary voice of Notre Dame announced he was retiring at the end of the season back in February.

Nolan has worked with Notre Dame Athletics for nearly four decades,

He was honored during Saturday’s game for his final home broadcast.

Nolan will be in Greensboro to call Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament.

